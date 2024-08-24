Alabama Graphite (CVE:CSPG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Alabama Graphite Corp. (CVE:CSPG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Alabama Graphite shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 51,300 shares traded.

Alabama Graphite Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Alabama Graphite Company Profile

Alabama Graphite Corp., through its subsidiary Alabama Graphite Company, Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of graphite mineral properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of 42,000 acres located in Coosa County, Alabama.

Further Reading

