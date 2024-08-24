Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $445,998.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alarm.com Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alarm.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

