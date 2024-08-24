Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading 13.2% Higher

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 53,776,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 23,005,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.

