Albany International Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the textile maker on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Albany International has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albany International to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $91.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Albany International has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

