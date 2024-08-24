Aldebaran Resources (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Stock Price Up 2%

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 8,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

