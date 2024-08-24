Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) to Issue $0.44 Dividend

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4415 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $31.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Insider Activity

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

