Alexander L. Johnson Sells 34,231 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

