Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.59

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.59 and traded as low as C$14.35. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 6,851 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Algoma Central from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALC

Algoma Central Price Performance

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.