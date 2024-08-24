Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $90.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,185,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 711,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after buying an additional 32,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

