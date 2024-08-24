Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALGN. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $233.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.53 and a 200-day moving average of $274.30. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 707,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

