Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.36

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.36 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 37.73 ($0.49). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.49), with a volume of 579,681 shares traded.

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £202.17 million, a P/E ratio of -623.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89.

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

