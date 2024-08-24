Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $230.49

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $230.49, but opened at $237.24. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $236.20, with a volume of 7,629 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.76. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111,504 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 350,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

