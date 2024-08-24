Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

