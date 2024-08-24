Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 0.1%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.59 and last traded at $166.04. Approximately 3,407,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 27,932,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

