Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.06. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 155,256 shares traded.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

