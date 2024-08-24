AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMCU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

AlphaTime Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

