ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.54

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.54 and traded as high as $28.43. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 5,106 shares.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

