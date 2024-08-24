Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.
Altria Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
Altria Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $52.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
