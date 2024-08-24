Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

