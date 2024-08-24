Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 1,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ALMS. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alumis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alumis during the second quarter worth $26,067,000. Yu Fan bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,502,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,376,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

