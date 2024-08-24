Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy Sells 20,784 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 239,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 84,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

