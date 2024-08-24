Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s 9th Largest Position

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,572,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com stock opened at $176.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
