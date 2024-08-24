Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

AMZN stock opened at $176.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.85.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,059,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,453,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

