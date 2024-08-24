Ambarella’s (AMBA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $76.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $65,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $23,495,000. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $571,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

