American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $22.17 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

