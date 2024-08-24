American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.69.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 14.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

