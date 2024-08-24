American Homes 4 Rent Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 148.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.6 %

AMH stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $38.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

