American National Bank Has $30,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $118.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

