American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. American Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

American Software Price Performance

AMSWA stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity at American Software

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Software news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. purchased 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares in the company, valued at $318,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Further Reading

