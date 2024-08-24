Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 4,933 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roblox Stock Up 1.8 %

RBLX opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

