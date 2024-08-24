Analysts Offer Predictions for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

Shares of MIGI opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.27. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 126.36% and a negative return on equity of 159.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

