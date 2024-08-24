Analysts Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $105.56

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.56.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 786,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $48,119,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

