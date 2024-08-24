Analysts Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Target Price at $58.33

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

