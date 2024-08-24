Analyzing Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) & PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF)

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPAAF – Get Free Report) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk and Atmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk N/A N/A N/A Atmos Energy 24.65% 9.01% 4.35%

Dividends

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.6%. Atmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atmos Energy pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atmos Energy has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk N/A N/A N/A $0.04 2.33 Atmos Energy $4.09 billion 4.79 $885.86 million $6.67 19.50

This table compares PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk and Atmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Atmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk and Atmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmos Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Atmos Energy has a consensus target price of $133.17, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Gas Trading and Transmission, Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, and Other Operations. The company is involved in the exploration, exploitation, and business development in oil and gas; and trading and transmission of gas, and processing of liquefied natural gas to industrial, commercial and household customers. It also provides fiber optic rental for network services; construction and maintenance services to the customers; management and leasing services of buildings and equipment; engineering and consultancy services; telecommunications; and electricity services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk operates as a subsidiary of PT Pertamina (Persero).

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers; and owned 73,689 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage facilities in Texas; provides ancillary services customary to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales; and owned 5,645 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

