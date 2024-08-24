Analyzing SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SiTime $154.81 million 21.39 -$80.54 million ($4.13) -35.05

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SiTime 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Natcore Technology and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.

SiTime has a consensus price target of $130.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A SiTime -60.46% -10.53% -8.40%

Risk and Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiTime beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

