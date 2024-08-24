Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Trading Up 5.1%

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 105,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 30,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

Andean Precious Metals Corp., operates as a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Bolivia. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

