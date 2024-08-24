Anglo American (LON:AAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,226.12

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,226.12 ($28.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,256.50 ($29.32). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.24), with a volume of 979,282 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.89) to GBX 3,100 ($40.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.98) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.54) to GBX 2,590 ($33.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,765 ($35.93).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,328 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,226.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,122.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,226.42%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($32.02) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($22,219.54). Insiders purchased 706 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

