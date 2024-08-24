AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 3.3%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $31.28. 208,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,921,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $16,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,798,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,183,000 after buying an additional 898,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

