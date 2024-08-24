Anita Mahon Sells 25,670 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EXLS stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,930,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,936,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

