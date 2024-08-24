AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Benchmark

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.86.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $92.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $586,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,071 shares of company stock worth $53,971,086. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $165,057,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $195,129,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

