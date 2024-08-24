Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcadia Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

RKDA stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 127.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

