Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $119.89

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.89 and last traded at $120.07, with a volume of 190575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.