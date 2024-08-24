Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,094 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,613,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

