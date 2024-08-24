Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.50

Shares of Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Arden Partners shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 10,499 shares trading hands.
Arden Partners Trading Down 3.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.50.
About Arden Partners
Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes comprising of advice on bids and mergers, public to private transactions, and public company and hostile related services.
