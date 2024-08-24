Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Senior Officer Cornelius Jansen Lourens Sells 136,221 Shares

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cornelius Jansen Lourens sold 136,221 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$847,294.62.
Aris Mining Price Performance
Aris Mining Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.