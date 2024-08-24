Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 17,752 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,201.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84.

On Monday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48.

ANET stock opened at $355.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

