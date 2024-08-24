Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $912,528.50 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 2,575 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total transaction of $912,528.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $25,515.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $355.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

