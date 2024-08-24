Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $912,528.50 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 2,575 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total transaction of $912,528.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $25,515.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $355.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
