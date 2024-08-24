ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Shares Up 5.7%

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99.
About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF
The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.
