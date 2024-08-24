Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $1,215,350.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,452,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,210,323.84.

On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,207,810.56.

On Monday, June 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 21,137 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $707,666.76.

On Thursday, June 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 18,349 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $610,287.74.

On Monday, June 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after buying an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCP

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.