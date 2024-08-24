Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Trading Up 1.6%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). Approximately 566,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,696,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.55) target price on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Arrow Exploration Stock Up 1.6 %

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £91.48 million, a P/E ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.05.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

