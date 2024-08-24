ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Peter A. Thompson Sells 69,500 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Thompson sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $905,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,545.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPRY. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.